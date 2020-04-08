2 Bottles Filled with Urine Recovered in Premises of Dwarka Quarantine Facility; FIR Registered

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons in connection with the recovery of two bottles filled with urine in the premises of a quarantine facility under the Dwarka North Police Station area.The FIR was registered under Section 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Dwarka North Police Station on Tuesday.The complaint by civil defence personnel of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), on the basis of which the FIR has been registered, states that some people had thrown bottles filled with urine in the premises of the quarantine facility."The intention behind the indecent activity of throwing of bottles filled with urine may be to spread coronavirus among other people," the FIR states. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)