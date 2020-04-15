2 Cops Held for Selling Seized Liquor Bottles in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Apr 15 (PTI) Four policemen were suspended and two of them arrested after it was found that illicit liquor seized at an outpost was being sold here, an official said on Wednesday.

Head constable Satyendra Pachauri and constable Anil Kumar allegedly stole the liquor bottles from Kotban outpost and sold them in the district, said Mathura SSP GaUrav Grover.

The incharge of Kotban outpost SI Balendra Singh and Head Constable Anuj Kumar were also suspended for dereliction of duty, the senior superintendent of police said.

The four policemen have been booked and an investigation is underway, Grover said.

