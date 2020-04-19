2 COVID-19 Cases Reported in Kerala: 13 Cured

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 19 (PTI) Two new cases of coronavirus, were reported in Kerala on Sunday, taking the total number to 401, while 13 people were cured, the health department said.

Health Minister K K Shailaja said as of now 270 people have been cured of the deadly virus in the state.

"One infected person is from Kannur and another from Kasaragod. They came from Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively.

As of now 129 peopleare under treatment in the state," Shailaja said in a release.

At least 55,590 people are under observation in the state while 416 are in isolation wards at various hospitals.

The state has till now sent 19,351 samples for testing.

Kannur has 48 positive cases while neighbouring Kasaragod has 42 and Kozhikode, 13.

