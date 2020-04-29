2 Deaths, 104 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Tamil Nadu Today

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 29 (ANI): Two deaths and 104 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.Out of these 104 new cases that were reported today, 63 patients are male, and 41 are female patients, said the state's Health Department.The total number of positive cases in the State now stands at 2,162, including 922 active cases.The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 31,787, including 22,982 active cases of the virus.So far, 7,796 patients have either been cured or discharged while 1,008 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)