2 Delhi Police Officer Test COVID-19 Positive

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) An assistant commissioner of police and a station house officer have tested positive for coronavirus in southeast Delhi, officials said on Saturday.

Seventeen policemen who were in contact with the ACP and the SHO have been quarantined, a senior police officer said, adding that further contact tracing is underway.

Nearly 180 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus so far, of them 78 have recovered.

