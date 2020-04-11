2 Held for Snatching Phone from Man Returning Home After Delhi Airport Duty

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly snatching the mobile phone of a person in Dwarka's Dabri area while he was returning home after work at the IGI Airport, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Parteek (24), a resident of Chankya Palace and Vishal (27), a resident of Nand Ram Park, they said.

On Thursday around 9.15 pm, one person was returning home from his duty at IGI Airport. Meanwhile, two men came on a scooter, pushed him and snatched his mobile phone, a senior police officer said.

The victim raised an alarm and the beat officers nabbed Prateek. Later, Vishal was also arrested on Prateek's instance, police said.

One mobile phone and a scooter were recovered from the possession of the arrested duo, they added.

