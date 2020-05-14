2 Killed in Lightning Strike in West Bengal

Suri (WB), May 14 (PTI) Two persons were killed and four others injured after they were struck by lightning during a thunderstorm at Mallarpur area in Birbhum district on Thursday, police said.

The two men working in a field during heavy rain in the afternoon fell on the ground after the lightning strike.

They were declared dead after being taken to a local health centre, a police officer said.

Four others, who were nearby, were injured in the lightning strike and admitted to the health centre, he said.

Thunderstorm and squall lashed different parts of the district in the afternoon.

