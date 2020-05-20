2-month-old Baby Found COVID-19 Positive; Assam Sees Highest Single-day Spike with 42 Cases

Guwahati, May 19 (PTI) Assam witnessed its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 42 people, including a two-month-old baby, testing positive on Tuesday, taking the total number to 157, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Out of these 42 new cases, at least 37 people were lodged in different quarantine centres across the state, he said.

"Alert - Three new #COVID + cases detected from Sarusajai Quarantine Centre. Now the total patient count goes to 157," Sarma tweeted.

"I request all to maintain #SocialDistanacing, must wear masks, and wash your hands frequently," he added.

Out of these patients, the youngest is a two-month-old baby from Hojai who had travelled from Mumbai, Sarma said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 157 in the state, of which 110 are active cases, Sarma said in his tweet through a graphic image.

While four people have died due to the deadly virus, 41 have been cured and discharged from hospitals, he added.

Besides, two COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, the minister informed.

Earlier, Sarma informed in four separate tweets that a total of 39 people tested positive since Tuesday morning.

"Alert - 13 new #COVID + cases detected from Sarusajai Quarantine Centre," he said in the evening.

Sarma appealed to everyone to remain at home and follow hygiene norms in view of the rising number of cases in the state.

"Alert - 6 new #COVID + cases confirmed. Out of the 3 from Guwahati, 2 are related to a cancer patient who lost his life at GMCH (wife & daughter). 2 patients are from Karimganj and one from Sarusajai quarantine centre," he tweeted.

A 71-year old patient, who was suffering from neck cancer and tested positive last week after returning from Mumbai by bus, died on Monday due to respiratory distress.

"Alert - 14 new #COVID + cases confirmed. 7 are from Kamrup , 2 from Hojai, 2 from Biswanath, 1 from Nagaon,2 from Nalbari. Total cases now touch 135," Sarma had said in an earlier tweet.

In another tweet, the minister said: "Alert ~ Six new #COVID19 + cases confirmed - 2 each from Jorhat and Golaghat and 1 each from Kokrajhar & Nagaon."

All these 20 people travelled from outside the state and were lodged in different quarantine centres across districts, he said.

In a separate tweet, Sarma said that one of the patients, who tested positive on Monday night, was untraceable initially, but police found him later.

"The alert personnel of @GuwahatiPol traced Jitendra Patil, one patient out of 6 who had gone missing, and he is also being shifted to MMCH," he added.

Assam has so far tested 41,116 samples for COVID-19 in seven laboratories in Assam and National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, the state Health and Family Welfare Department said in its daily bulletin.

Authorities have identified and tested 11,702 people, who have come in contact with COVID-19 cases, it added.

