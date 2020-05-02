2 More COVID-19 Cases Reported in Jharkhand

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 2 (ANI): Two more people from Deoghar district have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Jharkhand to 115."Two more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand. They are from Deoghar. It takes the total number of cases in the State to 115," informed the state Health Secretary on Saturday.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's count of COVID-19 cases reached 37,776 on Saturday of which 26,535 are active cases. 10,018 patients have recovered/migrated and 1,223 deaths have been reported so far.The Ministry said that 2,411 new cases of coronavirus and 71 deaths were reported from different States/Union Territories in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)