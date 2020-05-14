2 New COVID-19 Cases in Nepal, Tally Stands at 245

World. (File Image)

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 14 (ANI): Nepal's capital Kathmandu and Kapilvastu District of Southern Nepal on Thursday added two new cases taking the nationwide tally of COVID-19 to 245."As per the updated number of COVID-19 the infection stands at 245. Tests conducted at National Public Health Laboratory, Kathmandu have confirmed 2 more cases," Health Ministry, Nepal said in a statement.The Ministry has identified the new cases to be a resident of Chandragiri in Kathmandu aged 32 and a 6-year-old resident of Kapilvastu District.Nepal by May 14 early morning has recorded 85 cases in Parsa, 32 in Udaypur, 39 in Kapilvastu, 25 in Banke, 28 in Rupandehi, 7 in Kathmandu, 4 in Kailali, 3 each in Rautahat and Bara, and 2 each in Baglung, Chitwan, Jhapa, Sarlahi, Mahottari, Dhanusha and Bhaktapur Districts.One case each has been reported in Bhojpur, Saptari, Bardiya, Kanchanpur and Nawalparasi Districts.Nepal till date has successfully recorded 35 cases of complete recovery while 3 patients have been re-admitted after testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus despite being discharged. (ANI)

