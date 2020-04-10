2 Nigerian Nationals Arrested for Supplying Drugs: Police

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested from the Mohan Garden area here for allegedly supplying drugs, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Kingsley Izunna Owuamanam (28) and Fabrice Dallo (35), were arrested on Thursday, they said, adding that 920 gm Amphetamine, worth almost Rs 10 crore in the international market, was seized from them.

The accused were going around the Mohan Garden area on a scooter on Thursday night. They had bags on their shoulders, the police said.

They were signalled by the police to stop but they tried to flee, they said.

The duo was nabbed after a brief chase and the drug found inside their bags, a senior police officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)