2 Security Forces Personnel Injured in JK Militant Attack

Srinagar, May 20 (PTI) Two security forces personnel were injured when militants fired upon them in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Wednesday, police said.
The militants fired upon a security forces party in Pandach area of Ganderbal in central Kashmir, a police official said, adding the two personnel were injured.
The injured personnel have been shifted to a hospital, the official said.
The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the official added.
