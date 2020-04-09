2 Tigers Found Dead in Forest Reserve

Coimbatore, Apr 9 (PTI): Two tigers were found dead at Sethumadai coming under Anamalai Tiger Reserve in the district, officials said on Thursday.

Both the carcasses were found lying within some distance from each other, police said.

The forest officials have taken viscera of the tigers, both at an identical age of eight, and sent for testing to know the real cause of the death. The carcasses were later burned, they said.

