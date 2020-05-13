20 Booked for Attending Iftar Party in COVID-19 Hotspot in Kerala

Wayanad (Kerala), May 13 (PTI) At least 20 people were booked on Wednesday for allegedly attending an Iftar party in violation of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions at a locality in this district, recently categorised as a hotspot, police said.

A case has been registered against these people for participating in the Iftar party at a house in Nenmeni area, which was declared as a hotspot for coronavirus on Monday in view of rise in the cases. "We received information about an Iftar party being organised at a housein Nenmeni. It was declared as hot spot. We went there and found the people and their vehicles. A case has been registered against the house owner and those who participated," police said.

As per the latest health department, Wayandhas 11 active COVID-19 cases, the highest in the state. Two police personnel of the Manathavady police station in Wayanadhave tested positve and are contacts of a truck driver who had returned from Koyambedu market in Chennai and infected around nine people.

Wayanad Collector Dr Adila Abdulla said the samples of all those who had come in contact with the truck driver would once again be tested.

The driver's wife and daughter and grandchild were among those who were infected. His daughter's samples had earlier been negative.

