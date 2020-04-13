200 Cases Registered, 3,358 Detained in Delhi for Violating Govt Orders During Lockdown

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Over 200 cases were registered and 3,358 people detained in Delhi on Monday for violating government orders during the 21-day lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, police said.

According to data shared by the police, 201 cases were registered till 5 pm under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

A total of 3,358 people have been detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 322 vehicles impounded, the police said.

Altogether 161 cases were registered against people for stepping out of their houses without wearing masks, they said, adding the 544 movement passes have been issued.

Since March 24, a total of 77,241 people have been detained for violating order under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Sunday rose to 1154, with 85 fresh cases and five deaths being reported in a day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)