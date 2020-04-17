200 Litres Country Liquor Seized, 4 Arrested in Andhra's Chittoor

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): The police raided and seized 200 litres of country liquor and arrested four suspects after conducting a search in PNK Thanda in Rama Kuppam Mandal on Friday.Along with seizing country liquor, 600 kg of black jaggery and 10 bags of ingredients for making country liquor were also seized. Police have destroyed almost 2,000 litres of country liquor stored deep in the forest.Kuppam Rural PS Circle Inspector Krishna Mohan said: "We raided in the early hours of today on the information that arrack is being made in huge quantities. We seized 200 litres country liquor, 600 kg black jaggery and 10 bags of other ingredients. Three motorcycles without any records were also seized."He added: "Four suspicious persons have been detained. They stored more than 1800 litres of country liquor in deep forest in plastic barrels. We destroyed that too." (ANI)

