2,005 COVID-19 Cases in Punjab So Far

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 20 (ANI): The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Punjab is 2,005 after three new cases were reported on Wednesday.The Punjab Health Department in a bulletin on Wednesday said that three new patients were tested positive for COVID-19 in Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Jalandhar, one case each. The number of active cases in the State is 173. The bulletin further stated that out of the total cases, 1,794 cases have recovered including 152 patients who recovered on Wednesday.One new death was reported in Jalandhar. The total number of deaths in the State due to COVID-19 is 38.On Wednesday, there were no new cases on oxygen support nor any new patient was admitted in the ICU; no new patient was put on ventilator support.India's COVID-19 tally reached 1,06,750 on Wednesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.As many as 140 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 3,303. Out of the total cases, 61,149 are actives cases and 42,298 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)