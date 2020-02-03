2020 BAFTA Awards: Renee Zellweger Bags Leading Actress Title

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

London [UK], Feb 03 (ANI): Renee Zellweger bagged the leading actress title for late film director Judy Garland's biopic 'Judy' at the 73rd BAFTA awards here on Sunday (local time).It is Zellweger's second BAFTA award. The 50-year-old actress has previously won the award for the best-supporting actress for "Cold Mountain", Variety reported.The film portrays Judy Garland's final days before she died from an accidental drug overdose at the age of 47 in June 1969, while living in the United Kingdom.2020 has emerged as the heaven-sent year for the American actress. Earlier in January, Zellweger took home the Golden Globe award for her portrayal in Judy.As Zellweger won the best actress award, Joaquin Phoenix won the leading actor prize for his role in superhero origin story 'Joker'.Todd Phillips' 'Joker' has won another two prizes in the evening.The 2020 BAFTA Film Awards are taking place in London. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)