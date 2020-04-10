21-year-old Man Recovers from COVID-19, Discharged

Mangaluru, Apr 10 (PTI): One more person, who was under treatment for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district, was on Friday discharged from a hospital here after recovery.

With the discharge of the 21-year-old patient, the number of those under treatment in the district has come down to seven. Of the 12 positive cases detected, four have already been cured and discharged.

The 21-year-old man arrived here from Dubai on March 21, after his latest test result turned out negative.

No new positive cases were reported on Friday in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

In the border district of Kasaragod in Kerala, three more COVID-19 cases were confirmed. A total of 130 persons are under treatment in the district, while 24 have been discharged after recovery so far.

