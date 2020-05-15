213 Fresh Coronavirus Cases in Rajasthan; Number Rises to 4,747

Jaipur, May 15 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 213 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the state's tally to 4,747, an official said.

No death was reported during the day, he added.

A total of 125 people have died of COVID-19 in the state so far, with Jaipur alone accounting for 63 fatalities.

"As many as 213 fresh cases were reported today, including 48 in Kota district," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

Singh said besides Kota, 38 cases were reported from Udaipur, 31 from Jodhpur, 23 from Jaipur, 13 from Pali, nine from Chittorgarh, seven from Sikar and six from Jaisalmer.

Five cases each were detected from Jalore and Ajmer, four from Dausa, three from Rajsamand, two each from Churu, Hanumangarh and Nagaur and a case each from Barmer, Bikaner, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Dausa, Dungarpur, Baran and Bharatpur.

The location of one positive patient is yet to be identified and six others are BSF jawans that were brought here from Delhi, Singh added.

A total of 4,747 cases have been reported in the state so far. Besides, 327 migrants who have come from other states have tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

Singh said so far 2,729 patients have tested negative for the disease after treatment, of which 2,421 have been discharged from hospitals. The state has 1,893 active cases.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian citizens and 61 people brought from Iran to Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer and 49 BSF jawans brought from Delhi.

The entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus.

