218 COVID-19-related Cases Registered by Maha Cops' Cyber Cell

Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) The cyber cell of Maharashtra Police has registered 218 cases in connection with coronavirus-related fake news, rumours and hate speech on social media since lockdown was imposed.

The police also arrested 45 persons while 160 suspected culprits have been identified, an official said on Thursday.

Preventive action under section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was initiated against eight persons. Under this section, authoritie can ask a person to deposit security `for keeping peace' in an area.

Instances of hate speech related to the pandemic was seen to be rising on social media in the last one week, the police official said.

Of the 218 cases registered by cyber cell, 115 cases were of hate speech, 75 were related to fake news. Remaining cases included those of spreading misinformation, the official said.

The maximum number of such cases were related to posts on WhatsApp (102), followed by Facebook (71). A few cases were related to TikTok videos or tweets.

Cyber cell issued take-down notices to social media platforms and 32 objectionable posts were removed while the process was underway in another 85 cases.

