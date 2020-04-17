22 More Test Positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal

Kolkata, Apr 17 (PTI) At least 22 people tested positive for COVID-19 in different parts of West Bengal in the last 24 hours, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said on Friday.

Four persons were discharged after recovering from the disease during the period.

Taking the fresh cases into account, the number of active COVID-19 patients in the state rose to 162, Sinha said.

According to the state health department, West Bengal has reported 210 COVID-19 cases so far.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, however, put the figure at 251 on its website.

