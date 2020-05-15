22-year-old Found Dead in Bankura

Bankura (WB), May 15 (PTI) The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a waterbody in West Bengal's Bankura district on Friday, police said.

The body of Tapash Majhi, a resident of ward number 3 in Bishnupur town, was found floating in the waters of Lalbandh, they said.

The body has been fished out and sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

An investigation has been initiated, said Koteshwar Rao, the superintendent of police.

