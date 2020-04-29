226 New COVID-19 Cases in Gujarat, Total Count Stands at 3,774

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 28 (ANI): With 226 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases have risen to 3,774 in the state, informed Gujarat Health Department on Tuesday.With 1,594 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 51 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 29,974, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)