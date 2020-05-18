23 Cases Registered, over 1,800 People Detained for Defying Lockdown Norms in Delhi

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Over 20 cases were registered and 1,833 people detained in the national capital on Monday for violating government orders during the lockdown imposed to control the coronavirus outbreak, police said.

According to the data shared by the police, 23 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm.

A total of 1,833 people were detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 101 vehicles impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, police said.

A total of 360 movement passes were issued during the day, the police said.

Nine cases were registered against people for stepping out of their houses without wearing masks, they added.

Since March 24, 1,69,393 people have been detained for violating government orders under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act in the city.

