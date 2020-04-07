23-day-old Baby Found Positive for COVID-19 in Telangana

Hyderabad, Apr 7 (PTI) A 23-day-old baby is among three COVID-19 cases reported at Mahabubnagar in Telangana on Tuesday, all of whom have been infected from the Tablighi Jamaat event returnees.

With this the total number of people in the district who have been infected has reached 10, officials said.

All the three cases are found to have been infected by those who returned after attending the religious congregation in Delhi, an official press release said.

The district administration has taken up measures, including identifying the primary and secondary contacts of persons who tested positive, quarantining people, restricting movements in localities and spraying disinfectants to contain the spread of the virus, it added.

The total number of active positive cases in Telangana cumulatively was 308, according to an official release issued on Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)