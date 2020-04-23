23 of 26 Samples Taken of Contacts of Last Positive Case from Punjab's Nayagaon Test Negative

Mohali (Punjab) [India], April 23 (ANI): A total of 23 out of 26 samples taken of the contacts of the last positive case from Nayagaon have tested negative, according to officials.The results of the rest are awaited.A total of 62 cases have been reported from Mohali so far, out of which 46 are active.According to information available on the website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of 8:00 AM on Thursday, 251 cases of coronavirus have been reported from Punjab with 49 migrated/cured/discharged and 16 deaths. (ANI)

