23 People Test COVID-19 Positive in Bihar Today; State Tally Reaches 696

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 10 (ANI): Bihar on Sunday reported 23 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of cases in the state to 696, informed Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar.Meanwhile, a total of 62,939 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far. 19,358 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.There are 41,472 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 2,109 people have lost their lives due to the infection so far. (ANI)

