239 New Coronavirus Cases in Ahmedabad, Total 862

Ahmedabad, Apr 18 (PTI) With 239 new patients found on Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad rose to 862, a health department official said.

The city has witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases over the last few days due to "concentrated testing" in hotspot areas, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat now stands at 1,376 with 280 new cases, of which 239 were reported in Ahmedabad alone.

"Concentrated testing from hotspot areas have led to increase in number of cases from Ahmedabad. Among the affected localities are Behrampura, Chandlodia, Dariyapur, Danilimda, Manekchowk, Ellis bridge, Ishanpur, Navrangpura, Motera, Nikol, Saraspur, Gomtipur, Jamalpur, Astodia, and Kubenagar," Ravi said.

Twenty-five COVID-19 patients have died in Ahmedabad so far, while 27 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

Around 13,000 samples have been tested in the city -- the highest in the state -- as part of proactive testing approach of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

The AMC has also roped in private laboratories and deployed mobile vans to ramp up testing.

"Extensive surveillance by health workers has helped us find new cases, which reduced the possibility of cases in lakhs and deaths in thousands. We conducted aggressive testing, from 25-30 per day to 1,500-2,000, that too by approaching people at their houses," Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said.

"The situation is still worsening because we have not been able to make people aware completely," he added

Curfew has been imposed in parts of the walled city area of Ahmedabad as well as localities like Danilimda and Behrampura to contain the virus spread.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)