24 Escape from Home Quarantine in HP's Kangra

Shimla, April 7 (PTI) As many as 24 suspected COVID-19 patients have escaped from home quarantine in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, an official said on Tuesday.

Action would be taken against those who violated home quarantine, said Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Prajapati.

Police have been informed through the health department for registering cases against them, he added.

