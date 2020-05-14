253 New Coronavirus Cases in MP, Tally at 4,426, Five Deaths

Bhopal, May 14 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 4,426 on Thursday as 253 more people were found infected, 131 of them in Indore district, since previous night, health officials said.

The virus claimed the lives of five more persons since Wednesday night, which took the death toll in the state to 237, they added.

Three deaths were reported in Burhanpur and one each in Neemuch and Indore.

Of the total number of deaths due to the pandemic, Indore alone has reported 96 fatalities so far. It is the worst-affected district in the state and one of the coronavirus hotspots in the country.

The district has reported 2,238 confirmed cases after 131 persons were found positive since previous night.

42 new patients were detected in Bhopal, 35 in Burhanpur, 10 in Jabalpur, seven in Neemuch, five each in Jhabua and Ujjain, four each in Sagar and Rewa, three in Sidhi, two each in Dewas and Khargone and one each in Khandwa, Mandsaur and Bhind.

State capital Bhopal now has 900 cases, Ujjain 274, Jabalpur 157, Khargone 97, Burhanpur 95, Khandwa 81, Dewas 58, Mandsaur 57, Neemuch 45, Sagar 14, Bhind 10, Jhabua and Rewa seven each and Sidhi four.

The number of cases in other districts is: Dhar 89, Raisen 65, Hoshangabad 37, Gwalior 31, Ratlam 28, Barwani 26, Morena 25, thirteen each in Agar Malwa and Vidisha, Shajapur 8, Satna 7, Chhindwara 5, four each in Sehore and Sheopur, three each in Alirajpur, Anuppur, Harda, Shahdol, Shivpur and Tikamgarh, two each in Ashok Nagar and Dindori and one each in Betul, Guna, Mandla, Panna and Sidhi.

Apart from Indore (96) and Bhopal (35), 45 persons have died in Ujjain, nine in Burhanpur, eight each in Jabalpur, Khargone and Khandwa, seven in Dewas, four in Mandsaur, three each in Raisen and Hoshangabad, two in Dhar and one each in Gwalior, Agar Malwa, Sagar, Shajapur, Neemuch, Chhindwara, Satna, Ashok Nagar and Sehore.

The virus has spread to 42 out of 52 districts of the state.

The coronavirus figures in MP, thus, are as follows: Total cases 4,426, active cases 2,018, new cases 253, death toll 237, recovered 2,171, total number of tested people 89,760.

