265 Stranded British Citizens Fly Back Home from Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Apr 13 (PTI) A first batch of 265 British nationals, out of the total 900 stranded in Gujarat due to the coronavirus lockdown, were on Monday evening boarded a special flight for the UK from the Ahmedabad international airport.

In a tweet, the British High Commission in Gujarat and Rajasthan said that remaining lot of the British nationals will be flown back during this week.

The High Commission also thanked Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for their support.

"First flight of 265 British Citizens took off just now from Ahmedabad Airport bound for UK. Huge thanks to @CMOGuj and Airport Authorities for their superb assistance. Further flights planned later this week!" the British High Commission tweeted.

Ahmedabad airport authorities on Sunday announced that the British Airways will operate three flights from here in the next few days to take back the 900 UK nationals stranded in Gujarat due to the lockdown.

In a release, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport had said it will facilitate operations of three relief flights on April 13, 15 and 17 of the British Airways for transporting around 900 British nationals who are standard in Gujarat.

"Two aircrafts will arrive here from the Heathrow Airport in London and leave for the UK capital on April 13 and 15. The third aircraft will arrive in Ahmedabad from Hyderabad on April 17 and depart for London the same day," the release had said.

