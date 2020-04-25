27 New COVID-19 Cases in J-K, UT Tally Reaches 454

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 24 (ANI): As many as 27 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the Union Territory administration.The total number of cases in the Union Territory has now climbed to 454.Meanwhile, the total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 23,452, including 17,915 active cases of the virus.So far, 4,813 patients have either been cured or discharged while 723 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

