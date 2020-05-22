275 New Coronavirus Cases, 26 Deaths in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, May 22 (PTI) With 275 new coronavirus patients found since previous evening, the tally of cases in Ahmedabad district rose to 9,724 on Friday, a senior health official said.

Out of 29 persons who died in Gujarat due to COVID-19 during this period, 26 deaths were reported from hospitals in Ahmedabad city, said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.

The district accounts for 645 out of 802 COVID-19 deaths in Gujarat so far.

Of 392 patients given discharge from hospitals in the state on Friday, 328 were from Ahmedabad alone.

