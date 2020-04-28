2,770 People Detained in Delhi for Defying Lockdown; 70 Cases Registered

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Over 70 cases were registered and 2,770 people detained for allegedly flouting the lockdown orders in Delhi on Tuesday, police said.

According to the data shared by police, 72 cases were registered under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm.

A total of 2,770 people were detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) of the IPC, it said, adding 192 vehicles were impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act.

A total of 397 movement passes were issued during the day, police said.

A total of 31 cases were registered against people for stepping out of their houses without wearing face masks, they said.

Since March 24 when the nationwide lockdown came into force, a total of 1,25,608 people have been detained for violating the orders under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.

