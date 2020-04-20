283 New COVID-19 Cases Found in M'rashtra; Tally Up to 4,483

Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) With 283 new COVID-19 patients found in Maharashtra, their tally increased to 4,483 on Monday, said Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

Most of the fresh infections, 187, were detected in Mumbai, the city worst affected by coronavirus in the state, which leads the nationwide tally.

Tope shared the details from his official twitter handle @rajeshtope11.

Maharashtra reported 283 new COVID-19 cases today, taking the tally to 4,483. It includes 187 from Mumbai, which is highest, followed by 22 from Vasai-Virar (located on outskirts of Mumbai)," said the minister.

The other areas where COVID-19 cases were detected on Monday are Kalyan and Dombivli (16), Thane (21), nine each from Navi Mumbai and Pimpri-Chinchwad, six from Panvel, seven from Mira Bhayandar, two from Raigad and one each from Satara, Bhiwandi, Nagpur and Solapur, Tope said.

