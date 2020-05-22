2,940 New Coronavirus Cases Found in Maha, 63 Deaths

Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) Maharashtra recorded 2,940 new coronavirus patients on Friday, the highest one-day spike so far, taking the overall tally in the state to 44,582, health officials said.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 1,751 new cases were found in the state capital Mumbai.

With 63 COVID-19 patients dying, 27 of them in Mumbai, the death toll due to the pandemic in the state reached 1,517.

On the other hand, 857 patients recovered and were sent home taking the total number of persons discharged from hospitals to 12,583, state officials said.

Out of 63 deaths, 27 were reported from Mumbai, nine from Pune, eight from Jalgaon, five from Solapur, three from Vasai-Virar, three from Aurangabad city, two from Satara and one each from Malegaon, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Ulhasnagar, Panvel, Nagpur.

In the overall figures so far, Mumbai alone accounts for 27,251 cases and 909 deaths.

The worst-hit Mumbai Metropolitan Region which comprises Mumbai and surrounding satellite towns, has reported 34,107 positive cases and 1,027 deaths so far.

There are 1,949 containment zones in the state. 4,69,276 people are in home quarantine and 28,430 in institutional quarantine.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra: Total cases: 44,582, new cases 2,940, deaths 1,517, active cases 30,482, discharged 12,583 and samples tested 3,32,777.

