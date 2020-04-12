3 Civilians Including Woman, Child Killed in Artillery Fire by Pak in J-K's Kupwara

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 12 (ANI): Pakistan Army on Sunday initiated an unprovoked artillery fire in Kupwara district, targeting the civilian population, especially Gujjar villages which resulted in the death of three civilians including one woman and a child, said Army sources. "Today, in a brazen unprofessional and unethical act, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked artillery fire, targeting the innocent civilian population, especially the poor Gujjar villages where there is no presence of Indian Army installations or deployment," said Indian Army sources. This has resulted in the death of three innocent civilians including one woman and a child. Indian Army vows suitable retribution to this reprehensible act, sources added. Pakistani army resorted to unprovoked cross LoC shelling in Rangwar and areas of Kupwara district earlier today. (ANI)

