3 Held for Robbing Man in East Delhi's Shahdara

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Three people were arrested for allegedly robbing a 21-year-old man while he was waiting to pick up food from a delivery boy in east Delhi's Shahdara, police said on Tuesday.

The accused -- Paramjit (24), Ajay (21) and Bhagat Ram (21), are all residents of Kasturba Nagar. They were also previously involved in multiple cases of robbery and snatching, they said.

The incident took place on Sunday. The victim Kunal Verma was waiting for a food delivery boy near DTU Jhilmil in Shahdara, when three boys approached him, pointed a sharp-edged weapon towards him and took away his mobile phone, chain, two gold ear rings and some cash, police said.

After robbing Verma, they ran away towards Krishna Market Jhuggi in Vivek Vihar. A case under appropriate sections was registered in this regard, police said.

"During investigation, our team collected CCTV footages of the incident and identified the criminals. The team also conducted raids and arrested three persons," said Amit Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara).

All three accused have accepted their involvement in the incident. One robbed mobile and one ear ring was recovered from their possession, he said.

