3 Injured in Bakery Factory Fire in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 13 (ANI): Three factory workers were injured after a fire broke out at Himanshi Bakers industry in Ranga Reddy District of Telangana on Wednesday.The injured were rushed to Shamshabad Hospital for treatment. While two workers suffered 50 to 60 per cent burns, one sustained minor injuries."A fire accident occurred at around 11:30 am at Himanshi Bakers industry. Three persons were injured, two persons with 50 per cent to 60 per cent burns respectively and one with minor injuries were shifted to Shamshabad Hospital. A case has been registered. Further investigation is underway," said Inspector Kothuru while speaking to ANI over phone.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

