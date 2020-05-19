3 More Coronavirus Cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, May 19 (PTI) Three people, including a 12-year-old boy, tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Tuesday, taking the number of infected to 199, officials said.

All of them are residents of Bapu Dham colony, the worst affected area in the city, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of recovered persons in the union territory rose to 57 after three more patients, including a 60-year-old woman, were discharged on Tuesday.

The number of active cases stands at 139 and fatalities at three. A total of 3,031 samples have been tested so far and of them, 2,783 samples are negative while the reports of 48 samples are awaited, according to the bulletin.

Union territory Administrator V P Singh Badnore said the relaxations given in Chandigarh were aimed at re-starting economic activities, and appealed to people to maintain proper social distancing.

A total of 24,867 migrant labourers had been sent back to their home states through 18 special trains and buses, according to an official statement.

Adviser Manoj Parida said the tri-city bus service will start very shortly.

He said necessary consent has been sought from other states so that inter-state bus service could be resumed. He also said the buses will run with 50 per cent occupancy.

