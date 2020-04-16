3 More Die of COVID-19 in West Bengal, Total Fatalities Rise to 10

Kolkata, Apr 16 (PTI) The novel coronavirus claimed three more lives in West Bengal in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of fatalities to 10, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said on Thursday.

Twentyfour new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the state during the period, he said.

The total number of cases in West Bengal now stands at 188, while the Union Health Ministry has put the figure at 231.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)