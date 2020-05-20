3 More Test COVID-19 Positive in Punjab; Tally Rises to 2,005

Chandigarh, May 20 (PTI) Three people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Punjab on Wednesday, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 2,005, according to a medical bulletin.

One person each in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Jalandhar tested positive for the coronavirus, it said.

As many as 152 coronavirus patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state after they recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recovered patients to 1,794, the bulletin said.

Eighty-eight patients recovered in Ludhiana, 30 in SBS Nagar, 15 in Patiala, eight in Fatehgarh Sahib, four in Jalandhar, three in Mansa and two each in Gurdaspur and Pathankot, it said.

Punjab has 173 active COVID-19 cases, as the per bulletin.

Amritsar continued to lead the COVID-19 tally in the state with 308 coronavirus cases, followed by 210 in Jalandhar, 155 in Tarn Taran, 169 in Ludhiana, 125 in Gurdaspur, 105 in SBS Nagar, 103 in Patiala, 102 in Mohali and 95 in Hoshiarpur, it said.

The bulletin said 88 cases were reported in Sangrur, 65 in Muktsar, 61 in Faridkot, 60 in Rupnagar, 59 in Moga, 56 in Fatehgarh Sahib, , 44 each in Fazilka and Ferozepur, 41 in Bathinda, 33 in Kapurthala, 32 in Mansa, 29 in Pathankot, and 21 in Barnala.

Of the total cases, 38 have died, it said, adding that one patient is critical and is on ventilator support.

A total of 57,737 samples have been taken so far in the state, out of which, 51,956 samples tested negative and reports of 3,776 samples are awaited.

