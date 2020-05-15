3 Patients Cured of Coronavirus in Chandigarh; No Fresh Cases Reported

Chandigarh, May 15 (PTI) A 79-year-old woman was among three coronavirus patients who were discharged from hospitals in Chandigarh on Friday after being cured of the disease.

The Union territory reported no fresh COVID-19 case for the second consecutive day and the number of cases stands at 191.

The 79-year-old woman is the oldest patient in the city to be fully cured of the infection, the hospital said.

"The elderly woman from Sector 38, the oldest so far in the city, got another chance at life after beating the deadly virus as she was declared cured and discharged from PGIMER's COVID Hospital," said a statement issued by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

A nine-year-old girl and a 67-year-old man have also recovered from COVID-19, a medical bulletin stated.

A total of 2,586 samples have been tested so far and of these, 2,383 samples are negative while the reports of 11 samples are awaited, it said.

The number of cases in the city stands at 148, the bulletin stated.

So far, three people have died of coronavirus in the city.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore expressed happiness over no positive case reported in the city on Friday, a government statement said.

Finance Secretary A K Sinha said 12,500 stranded people have been sent in 10 'Shramik Special' trains to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Similar arrangements have been made for Manipur students too, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)