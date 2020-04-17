3 Persons Test Positive for COVID-19 in Ranchi, Total Cases in Jharkhand at 32

Ranchi, Apr 17 (PTI) Three persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand capital Ranchi on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 32 in the state, officials said.

All of them are residents of different areas of the city, said D K Singh, the director of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, without divulging further details.

The total number of positive cases in Ranchi is currently at 17, while in Bokaro nine cases have been found. Two cases have been found in Hazaribag and one each in Dhanbad, Simdega, Koderma and Giridih districts.

The first case of COVID-19 in the state was detected at Hindpiri locality here with a 22-year-old Malaysian woman testing positive on March 31.

