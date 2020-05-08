30 More BSF Personnel Test Positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Thirty more BSF personnel have been tested positive for COVID-19, including six from Delhi and 24 from Tripura, said Border Security Force.All of them are under medical care at AIIMS, Jhajjar and at GB Pant Hospital in Agartala. Earlier today, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that with 24 BSF personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Thursday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 88.All the fresh cases were reported in the 86th battalion headquarters of the BSF located at Ambassa in Dhalai district, he said. (ANI)

