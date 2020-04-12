302 People Arrested for Violating Lockdown Norms in Manipur

Imphal, Apr 12 (PTI) Manipur police on Sunday arrested 302 people for violating the lockdown norms to combat COVID-19 pandemic in the state, a senior police officer said.

The arrested people were produced before a court which imposed a fine of Rs 24,600 on them for violating the lockdown to combat COVID-19 pandemic in the country, a press release issued by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), in- charge of law and order, L Kailun said.

The police appealed to the public to remain at home for safety of personal life and for all, the press release added.

