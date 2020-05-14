324 New Coronavirus Cases Take Gujarat Tally to 9,592; 20 Die

Ahmedabad, May 14 (PTI) With 324 new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours, the tally in Gujarat reached 9,592 on Thursday, while the death toll increased to 586, said health department officials.

During the same period, 20 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 586 in the state, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

She said as many as 191 persons also recovered and given discharge from different hospitals in the state, taking the number of such people to 3,753.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 9592, new cases 324, deaths 586, discharged 3753, active cases 5253, people tested so far 1,24,709.

