328 New Coronavirus Cases in Maharashtra, Tally 3,648

Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI)The number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra reached 3,648 on Saturday with 328 new patients being detected.

A health department official said out of 328, 184 new patients were found in Mumbai and 78 in Pune.

Six persons tested positive in Thane city, three in Bhiwandi, three in Thane district, five in Raigad, 11 in Mira Bhayander, five in Kalyan Dombivali, seven in Palghar, eight in Pimpri Chinchwad, three in Nagpur, two in Navi Mumbai, four in Satara, one each in Akola, Amravati, Nandurbar, Panvel, Aurangabad, Vasai Virar and Pune district, he said.

