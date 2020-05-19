33 Cases Registered, Nearly 1,900 People Detained on Tuesday for Defying Lockdown Norms in Delhi

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Over 30 cases were registered and 1,896 people detained in the national capital on Tuesday for violating lockdown norms imposed to control the spread of coronavirus, police said.

According to a data shared by the police, 33 cases were registered till 5 pm under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

A total of 1,896 people were detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 76 (vehicles impounded under section 66) of the Delhi Police Act, police said.

A total of 351 movement passes were issued during the day, the police said.

Thirteen cases were registered against people for stepping out of their houses without wearing masks, they added.

Since March 24, 1,71,289 people have been detained for violating government orders under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act in the city, they said.

